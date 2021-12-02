State Street Corp Buys 69,456 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bioventus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

