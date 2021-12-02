State Street Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 1,019.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.85% of Centrus Energy worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

