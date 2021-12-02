State Street Corp Increases Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

State Street Corp raised its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.61% of BM Technologies worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $401,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

