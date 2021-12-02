State Street Corp Invests $2.78 Million in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

