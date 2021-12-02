State Street Corp Invests $2.90 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 658,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $45,675,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $37,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 527.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 853,486 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its position in MINISO Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE:MNSO opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.