State Street Corp Sells 63,309 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,054 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 328,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

