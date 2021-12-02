Stealth (XST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,805.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

