SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $102,906.30 and $11.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00476709 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

