Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

