Stephen Ritter Sells 2,630 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a P/E ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

