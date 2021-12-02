Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,957. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.