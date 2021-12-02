Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 8,669 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

