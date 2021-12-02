Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $871,237.69 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $871,237.69 and $20.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 330.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,758.96 or 0.98541034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00311514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00477949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,875,459 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

