Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

SEOAY stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

