Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $93.17. 65,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,110. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.