Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.28. 228,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,755. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

