Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 33,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $900.33 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $906.49 and a 200-day moving average of $895.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

