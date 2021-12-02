Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,825,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $159.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

