Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,326 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.