Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,821 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

