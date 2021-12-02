Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

