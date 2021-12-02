Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 617 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.79 and a 200-day moving average of $286.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

