Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

