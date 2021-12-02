Strike (STRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $142.14 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Strike has a market capitalization of $142.14 million and $2.20 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $46.82 or 0.00083125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,119 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

