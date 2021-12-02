Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading 6% Higher

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.80. 5,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 632,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

