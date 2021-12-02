Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading Down 1.8%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Suez Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

