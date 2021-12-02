Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of TER opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

