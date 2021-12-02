Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

