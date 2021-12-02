Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $370.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day moving average is $362.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.