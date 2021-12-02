Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

