Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 241 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

L has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

