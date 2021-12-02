Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 43 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Masimo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $215,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 191,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.36.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

