Summit X LLC Buys 158 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $98.60 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.