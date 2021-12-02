Summit X LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

