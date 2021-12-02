SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.84

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1243466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
A number of research firms have commented on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $636.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
