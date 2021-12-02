SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.84

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1243466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research firms have commented on STKL. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $636.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

