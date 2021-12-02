Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.