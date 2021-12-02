Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading 7.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. 2,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Specifically, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

