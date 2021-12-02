Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Abiomed by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Abiomed by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $305.71 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

