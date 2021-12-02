Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $555.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.