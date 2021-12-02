Symmetry Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.