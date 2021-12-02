Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $732.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $564.86 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.59 and a 200 day moving average of $665.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

