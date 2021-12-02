Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

