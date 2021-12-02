Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.23 ($138.90).

SY1 has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.79 and its 200-day moving average is €118.68. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

