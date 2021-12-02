Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 48.8% in November

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SYIEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 35,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

