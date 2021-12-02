Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Down 27.8% in November

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.