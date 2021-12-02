Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,067 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $86,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $361.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

