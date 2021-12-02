System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group (LON:SYS1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.97. The stock has a market cap of £45.79 million and a P/E ratio of 27.10. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get System1 Group alerts:

In other System1 Group news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($418,082.05).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.