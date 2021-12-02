Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 20032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

