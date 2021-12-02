Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TALN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

