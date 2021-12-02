Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.03.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

